Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $858,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 233,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.