$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGND. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $922,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGND traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.34. 2,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,411. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $172.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.