Analysts Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Mar 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.76. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

NYSE:BERY traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

