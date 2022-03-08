Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 277,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,809,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on LI. Barclays upped their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,864 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,102,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

