Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 81,145 shares.The stock last traded at $137.08 and had previously closed at $137.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($203.09) to £140 ($183.44) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,789.67.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.21 and its 200-day moving average is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 339.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.