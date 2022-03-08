Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 11%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 32,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,029,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

