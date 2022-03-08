Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Short Interest Update

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. 29.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 6,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.19.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
