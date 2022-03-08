Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Short Interest Update

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. 29.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 68,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 6,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.