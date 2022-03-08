Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Rises By 34.6%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTX. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:MTX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,287. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

