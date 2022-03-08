Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.50. Abcam shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 76 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Abcam by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 412,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 120,639.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,551 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Abcam by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Abcam by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

