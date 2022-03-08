Analysts Set Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target at $14.08

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 766. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

