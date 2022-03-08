Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to post $231.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.63 million and the lowest is $224.18 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $204.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $940.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $956.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $972.07 million, with estimates ranging from $948.12 million to $997.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.38. 20,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,738. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

