Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 766. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.