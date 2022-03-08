Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. 25,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.11 and a 200-day moving average of $226.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

