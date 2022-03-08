Santori & Peters Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.24. 599,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,711. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $350.66 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

