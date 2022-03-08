Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DRETF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/23/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00.
- 2/22/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00.
- 2/22/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$26.50.
- 2/22/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50.
- 1/17/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 1/17/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$21.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
