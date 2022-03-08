Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DRETF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

2/22/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

2/22/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$26.50.

2/22/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50.

1/17/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/17/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$21.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

