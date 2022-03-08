The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.03. 276,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $125.32 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

