MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.04. 709,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,711. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $350.66 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

