Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE GATO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,815. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

