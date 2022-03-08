Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.25. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,206,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 620,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.29. 234,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

