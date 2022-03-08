Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
AGRX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 26,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.