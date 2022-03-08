Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AGRX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 26,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.