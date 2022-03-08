Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Up 35.3% in February

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,200 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 562,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on LOCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
About Local Bounti (Get Rating)
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
