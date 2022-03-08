SafeCapital Hits Market Capitalization of $4,823.30 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $4,823.30 and $1.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

