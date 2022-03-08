Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.48

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $150.48 and last traded at $151.19, with a volume of 24571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average is $181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

