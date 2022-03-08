Financial Contrast: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) vs. Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alarm.com and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 3 3 1 2.71 Squarespace 0 4 13 0 2.76

Alarm.com currently has a consensus target price of $98.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.10%. Squarespace has a consensus target price of $47.73, indicating a potential upside of 88.37%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 6.98% 12.94% 6.44% Squarespace N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and Squarespace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $748.97 million 4.34 $51.17 million $1.01 64.23 Squarespace $621.15 million 5.66 $30.59 million N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Squarespace.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Squarespace on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

