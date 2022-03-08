Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$199.00 at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$203.00 to C$199.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$3.99 on Tuesday, hitting C$149.52. 179,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,174. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

