Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$24.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.18.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.28. 11,242,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,733. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

