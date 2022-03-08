Sara Bay Financial Has $560,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.73. The company had a trading volume of 592,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.36. The company has a market capitalization of $448.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

