Sara Bay Financial Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 170.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 155,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,374,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. 869,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244,892. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

