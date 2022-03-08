Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to report $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the lowest is $5.51 billion. Intuit posted sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

INTU stock traded up $12.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,802. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $540.83 and a 200 day moving average of $578.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.