iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ 5th Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 631,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

