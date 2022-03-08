Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.45.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,343. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.06 and a 52-week high of C$30.76. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

