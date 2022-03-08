NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.35.

NVA stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.62. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.05.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

