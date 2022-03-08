John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 275.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,884,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after buying an additional 831,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,517,000 after buying an additional 769,703 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 364,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $107.46.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
