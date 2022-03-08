John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 275.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,884,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after buying an additional 831,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,517,000 after buying an additional 769,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 364,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.