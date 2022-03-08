John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $333,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,640. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

