MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,787,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Boeing stock traded up $10.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.64. 325,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day moving average is $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

