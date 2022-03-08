AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,011,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

