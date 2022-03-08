Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 940.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chewy by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $4,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,137. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,147.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

