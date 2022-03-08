Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $156.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

