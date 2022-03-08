iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 9.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.36. The company had a trading volume of 158,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.81 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

