Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

VRTV traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,375. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

