Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to post $767.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $790.50 million and the lowest is $745.21 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NYSE:SPB traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,652 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

