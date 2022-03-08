Fruth Investment Management Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after purchasing an additional 223,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

KR stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $56.81. 470,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,752. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.