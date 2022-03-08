Fruth Investment Management Makes New $211,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

ORLY traded up $4.43 on Tuesday, reaching $664.86. 15,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $666.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

