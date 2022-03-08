O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 13,525 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the quarter. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises 1.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.87% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 103,567 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.