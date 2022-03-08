Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,159,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $299.51 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

