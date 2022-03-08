Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.23. 105,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,692. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.26. The company has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

