MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.04. The stock had a trading volume of 709,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $350.66 and a one year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

