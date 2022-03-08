Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 39,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 4.07. Eargo has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Maveron General Partner IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 1,337.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

