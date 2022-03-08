DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.95

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 25965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.