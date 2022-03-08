Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Up 33.6% in February

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 117,145 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,541,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

